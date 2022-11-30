Huma Qureshi is currently basking in the glory of her successful OTT movie Monica O My Darling, also starring Rajkummar Rao and Radhika Apte. She got immensely appreciated for her character in the film. However, at the same time, she also got quite a negative response for her movie Double XL along with Sonakshi Sinha. Well, apart from her acting skills, she often flaunts her fashion skills too. For that, the actress gets trolled every now and then by the netizens.

For the unversed, on her personal front, rumours were rife recently that Huma has parted her ways with her long-term boyfriend and Double XL write Mudassar Aziz.

Now, coming back to trolls. Celebrities getting trolled is nothing new, and this is not the first time when Huma Qureshi got trolled brutally by the netizens. Be it for her size, fashion skills, or looks, she often gets bashed. Last night she was spotted at an event where she appeared wearing a red-coloured body-hugging dress with a chest cut-out detailing through which she flaunted her b**bs. The outfit also had a mid-slit.

Huma Qureshi completed her look with a pair of golden hoops, minimal makeup and a sleek ponytail. However, the whole look didn’t go well with the netizens and as soon as a paparazzi video was uploaded from Viral Bhayani (pap Instagram handle), they started trolling the actress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

One of them commented, “Ghar say niklnay say pehlay apnay app ko dekhna ka riwaj nahin hai kia..” Another one wrote, “ye aurat kam aur sroopnakha zayada lag rahi hai eyebrows se😂😂😂,” while one of the netizens penned, “Jb ldke gym krte h to ese hi krke apna chest ko fulate hai wo bs te bta rhi hai😂😂.” Another comment can be read as “Can she even breathe??? I can feel her suffocating😂😂😂😂😂.” One of them even compared with Uorfi Javed and wrote, “Sbbbbbb urfi k fan bn Rahe hn 😂”

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments!

When Saif Ali Khan Revealed Being 'Uncomfortable' While Kissing Rani Mukerji In Hum Tum & Later Labeled It As The 'Worst Kiss In The History Of Cinema'

