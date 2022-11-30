Kajol is one of the most beautiful and versatile actresses from the 90s’ who gave many back-to-back hit movies to Bollywood. Her pairing with Shah Rukh Khan is still considered to be one of the most iconic on-screen jodis. However, after taking a long hiatus, Kajol returned to the big screens with her upcoming film Salaam Venky, and for that, the actress is neck-deep busy promoting it.

On the personal front, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress is married to Ajay Devgn, and they have two beautiful children Nysa Devgan and Yug Devgan. In a recent media interaction, the diva addressed her daughter getting trolled on social media platforms. Scroll below to get the scoop.

Nysa Devgan is yet to step her foot in Bollywood but still is quite famous among her peers and on the internet. She enjoys a massive fanbase but at the same time gets trolled every now and then, be it for her looks or her fashion styles. Now, in an interview with Etimes, during a promotional event, Kajol was asked about her opinion on Nysa getting trolled. To this, she said, “I feel trolling has become a very strange part of social media. It has become 75 percent. If you are trolled, you are noticed. If you are trolled, you are famous. It’s like you are not famous till you are trolled.”

Further admitting that it definitely bothers her and that Kajol has ‘actually gone and checked all these articles on trolling’ but found out that only 2 out of 100 people have something bad to talk about.

Going further in the conversation, Kajol mentioned that she teaches Nysa to look on the brighter side. She said, “Voh same cheez main use bhi samjhati hun. Agar ek insaan aapko bol raha hai ki yeh kharab hai, toh usme se 10,000 log hain jo sochte hain ki you are the most beautiful girl in the world. And most important of all what do you see in the mirror?”

Well, as far as Nysa coming to Bollywood, it’s still not decided yet. What are your thoughts about Kajol’s opinion on getting trolled? Let us know!

