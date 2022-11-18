Currently Kajol and Ajay Devgn are both quite busy promoting their own films. While Ajay is busy with Drishyam 2, Kajol is recently coming in front of the media for her movie Salaam Venky, a story of a mother and her son. However, for the unversed, Bollywood’s one of the most sought after couples, Ajay Devgn and Kajol are proud parents to two children, Nysa Devgan and Yug Devgan.

Even though Nysa hasn’t stepped into Bollywood yet, she has already become an internet sensation. She enjoys a massive fanbase and wherever she goes, the paps follow! Her fashion photoshoots have been breaking the internet, however, there is a group of people who cannot digest her enhanced beauty and have been trolling her for undergoing cosmetic surgeries.

Now, as per a report in SpotboyE, Kajol, in a recent media interaction slammed all these rumours and reports about her Nysa Devgan that claimed she had done botox treatments and cosmetic surgeries.

Talking about the secret behind her daughter’s enhanced beauty, Kajol said, “Nysa is very active on the internet, and she knows everything about beauty and health. She applies a face mask thrice a week and advised me to do the same. Just like her father, Nysa is also a fitness freak.”

Well, apparently, Nysa Devgan follows a healthy diet and starts her morning by drinking 2-3 glasses of hot water on an empty stomach. Then she eats boiled eggs, fresh fruits, and oatmeal for breakfast.

As everyone is expecting Nysa Devgan to step into Bollywood, mom Kajol doesn’t want to force her. In another interview with the media, she could be quoted as saying, “I think Nysa is somebody who will make that decision for herself. Like I said, I am not pushing her away from it, I am not pushing her towards it, it’s something she will do for herself. She is 18 years old, she is a grown up woman, young lady.”

