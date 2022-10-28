Bollywood actress Kajol will be seen transporting viewers to Bollywood’s captivating legacy against the backdrop of an actual film set in action in the upcoming episode of the hybrid show ‘The Journey of India’.

Through the eyes of acclaimed Indian directors and actors, the episode will take viewers on an exciting journey to celebrate the tradition of Indian cinema. The history of Indian cinema goes back more than a century – from Dadasaheb Phalke’s ‘Raja Harishchandra’ in 1913, the first-ever dream sequence of ‘Alam Ara’ – to awards on the world stage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talking about the upcoming episode, Kajol said, “It’s no secret that cinema is my first love. Films are more than an art form. It is a form of emotion – a way to express passion with innovation, driving audiences across diverse sectors to unite under the umbrella of spectacular storytelling. I’m honoured to be a part of a project that celebrates the legacy of films and their role in shaping culture. A big thank you to the Warner Bros. Discovery team for making me a part of ‘The Journey of India’.”

India’s film industry is currently the largest in the world making over 2,000 films every year. Indian movies are watched around the world by different cultures, and it is an inspiration for the creative economy of the world.

The series’ latest episode on the legacy of Indian cinema will premiere on October 31, on discovery+ and Discovery’s network of channels in India in 12 languages including English, Bengali, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Assamese, Oriya, Marathi, Punjabi and Gujarati.

Must Read: Kartik Aaryan Looks Dapper As He Steps Out Of His Lamborghini Urus SUV, Netizens Troll, “Isko Luck Bolte Har Film Main Same Role Aur Acting Karta Phir Bhi…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram