Late actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor made her acting debut in 2018 with the romantic drama Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khattar. The film turned out to be a blockbuster and since then the actress has been in the headlines for several reasons.

Janhvi was last seen in Good Lucky Jerry and she is currently gearing up for her next release Mili which also stars Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal. The actress is leaving no stone unturned in promoting her film.

Recently, Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at a suburban hotel in Mumbai promoting her new film Mili. A video from the event is now also going viral on social media. In the video shared by Instant Bollywood, the actress was seen getting hit by a plant as she walks with her crew.

Janhvi Kapoor’s hilarious reaction to the moment was also caught on camera. Interestingly, netizens also have a hilarious reaction to the funny moment. Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

A user commented, “Najar hatati durghatna Ghati 😂😂,” while another user wrote, “His body guard b like abey hatt 😂😂😂” A third user commented, “Bimbo…. Can’t even move that🤣….” then a fourth user wrote, “O husan pari tum jane jahan tum sbse hasi tum sabse jawan…. Age kya jhad se chot lgi h powder lgao madam ko..”

Another user commented, “Araam se bachaa plastic surgery karab ho jyga face ka.”

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor is all set to make her Bollywood debut with The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar. Recently during a conversation with a leading daily, the actress broke the silence on rumours about both sisters dating Akshat Rajan.

Janhvi said cleared the air saying that none of them ever dated him as he has been their good friend since childhood. For more updates on Bollywood, tune into Koimoi.

