There are wild rumours about our favourite Bollywood stars. Especially when it comes to Gen-Z stars, a lot is often spoken about their love and s*x life. Lately, reports were rife that Janhvi Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor dated the same guy, Akshat Rajan. The Mili actress is now quashing rumours and setting the records straight.

It is very well known that Janhvi and Akshat have been childhood best friends. But their cosy pictures on multiple occasions have grabbed eyeballs and sparked speculations of their romance. At one point in time (in 2020), it was also said that then-boyfriend Ishaan Khatter had problems with the former duo’s closeness.

In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Janhvi Kapoor was asked about the worst thing she had heard about herself. To this, the actress responded, “That I was dating Akshat Rajan, who is my childhood best friend, and then I broke up with him and now Khushi is dating him.”

Janhvi Kapoor clarified that she and Khushi Kapoor have known him since childhood. “None of us ever dated him. He has just been our bestest friend since we were babies.”

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor last made noise about her romance life as she dated Kartik Aaryan. The duo was multiple times seen at Manish Malhotra’s place and even took a vacation to Goa. Things fell apart soon after and we all know what happened with Dostana 2.

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Good Lucky Jerry. She will be next seen in Mili which also stars Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal.

Her sister Khushi Kapoor, on the other hand, is all set to make her Bollywood debut with The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar.

