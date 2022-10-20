Kartik Aaryan is one of the most successful actors in Bollywood right now. His stardom is massive and the actor enjoys a huge fan following across the globe and especially among young girls. Last night, Kartik was spotted at Kriti Sanon’s Diwali bash looking dapper as ever in traditional attire and netizens are now reacting to his viral video on social media while comparing him with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Kartik is super popular on social media with over 26 million followers on Instagram. He also happens to be quite active on the photo-sharing platform and often gives a sneak peek of his personal and professional life to fans there. The actor never misses an opportunity to make headlines with his public appearances and talking about his latest one, Aaryan looked handsome in a traditional kurta pyjama attire.

Kartik Aaryan wore a white cotton kurta pyjama and looked dapper as ever in the same. As soon as his video was shared on social media, it went viral and fans started dropping hearts and fire emojis in the comments section.

Kartik Aaryan is one good-looking man!

Reacting to his video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Upcoming SRK 🔥Got Looks, Got luck 😎” Another user commented, “Wohhoooo mannnn🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 KA 🔥🔥❤️😘” A third user commented, “Superstar 🔥🔥🔥”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in Shehzada and Satyaprem Ki Katha.

What are your thoughts on netizens calling Kartik a superstar and comparing him with Shah Rukh Khan? Tell us in the comments below.

