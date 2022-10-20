Bollywood is all about glitz and glamour, and no showbiz industry is complete without award nights. Bollywood surely tops the chart when it comes to award shows. And with all of the glitters, it comes with controversies. Did you know why Aamir Khan stopped attending award shows back in the ’90s? Well, the reason might be Shah Rukh Khan. Yes, you heard that right. Scroll down to read more!

Well, we all know that there’s an underlined cold war between Aamir and SRK. There were a lot of speculations that they have an alleged rift between them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Well, Bollywood award nights are a thing and mostly what we see is glamour rather than talent. However, why does Aamir Khan, being one of the most talented and versatile actors of Bollywood doesn’t attend any award shows even when he wins? Well, as per many reports, it is believed that Shah Rukh Khan might be the reason for it. Shocking? Yes, that’s right. Even though there’s no confirmation about it, it’s what the whispers of Tinseltown alley say.

According to a report stated in IBT, Aamir Khan used to attend award shows back in the ’90s. In 1993, Shah Rukh Khan won a Filmfare award for Baazigar, Aamir was also nominated for Hum Hain Raahi Pyaar Ke and was present. But in 1995, when SRK won ‘Best Actor’ for Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, and Aamir didn’t for Rangeela even though his performance was highly appreciated, it changed his outlook on award shows. And since then, because of that allegedly, Aamir Khan doesn’t attend award shows.

Aamir Khan has often talked about how he doesn’t value award shows, and which is why he doesn’t go anymore. However, we think there’s more to it. What do you think? Let us know!

For more news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Thank God: SC Declines Urgent Hearing Against Release Of Ajay Devgn Starrer!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram