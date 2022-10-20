Diwali is just around the corner, and while we are getting prepared for the festival of lights, Tinseltown is all decked up. Last night, Kriti Sanon hosted a Diwali party where many celebs from Bollywood came, and there we got a glimpse of the rumoured couple Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday. Scroll below to get the scoop!

There have been many rumours and speculations about Aditya and Ananya being together. On Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan, the filmmaker also hinted at the same.

At last night’s party, while Aditya Roy Kapur looked absolutely dapper in a black kurta with buti embroidery detailing all over, Ananya Panday stunned in a champagne coloured, heavily embroidered with golden zari lehenga choli. She completed her look with a minimalistic jewellery set and tied her hair in a sleek bun. She accentuated her look with glam makeup.

A few hours ago, Neha Dhupia took to her Instagram stories to share pictures from last night’s Diwali bash. One of the pictures, where Neha and Angad posed with Kriti Sanon, made its way to the internet and netizens could spot the rumoured couple in it. In the picture, we can see Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur standing cosily with each other.

As soon as the picture went viral, netizens started to flood the comment section. While a few people stood by them saying two people can even be friends, on the other hand, a group of people trolled Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur brutally. One of the users wrote, “lol she dates everyone lol 😂”, another one penned, “itna dhyan se book pdh liye hote bhai to IAS bn gye hote 🤣”. Another comment can be read as, “Chutiyapa hai kuch din ka fir vahi purana raag hi rahega ….inka sach me kuch nhi ho sakta bollywood valo ka deen iman nahi hai inka koi 😂😂” One of them commented, “Kiss kiss ko date karti hai struggle girl ..kaha kaha struggle karti hai bechari bohot hora hai na struggle 😝😂😂”

For those who don’t know, when Aditya Roy Kapur attended Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali bash yesterday, Varun Dhawan’s mom Lali shared her intentions in front of the media and said, “I am going to find a girl for you. I keep saying this.”

Well, what do you think? Will there be another wedding bell ready to be rung? Will it be Ananya Panday? Let us know in the comments!

