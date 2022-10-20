One of Bollywood’s most adored and admired couples, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, need no separate mention or introduction. SRK manifested his love, married her and has been with her ever since. They are now proud parents of three children – Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. However, for those who don’t know, Shah Rukh and Gauri’s love story was quite a filmy one!

SRK and Gauri live with their family in a lavishly decorated beautiful bungalow in Bandra, Mumbai, named Mannat. But do you know who is the real boss of the house? You will be shocked to know it’s neither Shah Rukh nor Gauri. Scroll below to get the scoop!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recently, in an interview with NDTV, Gauri Khan opened up about who is the real boss or who has the remote control of Mannat. Talking about the same, she revealed that it’s none other than her mother Savita Chhiba who controls her house from Delhi.

“She is on the hotline with the staff, pictures going back and forth, WhatsApp messages… ‘This space is dirty and this needs a full cleanup, this needs sanitisation’ and all that goes on. It keeps her busy and it keeps my staff in check,” she said.

Further, the star wife – who is also an interior designer, shared that she has learnt everything from her mother as she keeps her house Mannat under her control via messages and phone calls. Gauri Khan mentioned, “She has been a huge helping hand.”

Well, now we know why Mannat looks so neat, and the people who live in Mannat look so much in sync. However, on the work front, Gauri Khan is all set to launch her book, My Life in Design. And on the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan is preparing for his comeback with his back-to-back movies Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki.

Did you know it’s Shah Rukh Khan mother-in-law who is the real boss of Mannat? Let us know in the comments!

For more news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: KRK Slams Ali Fazal For Demanding Sajid Khan’s Eviction From Bigg Boss 16: “Nobody Is Dood Ka Dhula In Bollywood”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram