Kamaal R Khan has an opinion on every possible thing in Bollywood. Recently, he was making a lot of noise over bashing Ali Fazal for demanding the removal of #MeToo accused Sajid Khan from Bigg Boss 16. His latest sweet is mocking Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar over their decision of releasing Thank God and Ram Setu on Tuesday. Scroll below for all the details!

To begin with, Thank God led by Ajay Devgn, also stars Sidharth Malhotra, Nora Fatehi, and Rakul Preet Singh among others in pivotal roles. It is a fantasy comedy film directed by Indra Kumar. Ram Setu, on the other hand, stars Akshay Kumar, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Jacqueline Fernandez in leading roles.

Both films are arriving at the ticket windows on the festive occasion of Diwali. It is going to be a big box office clash between Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn and fans can’t keep calm. But as for KRK, he thinks it is a “big mistake” to release the films on Tuesday.

KRK tweeted, “Releasing film on Tuesday is a big mistake. #RamSetu and #ThankGod might not survive till Friday. Ajay, Akshay both are expecting lifetime business of ₹150Cr!”

Take a look at the tweet below:

Releasing film on Tuesday is a big mistake. #RamSetu and #ThankGod might not survive till Friday. Ajay, Akshay both are expecting lifetime business of ₹150Cr!🤪 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 20, 2022

On the other hand, KRK has been claiming that Akshay Kumar always knew that Ram Setu is going to be a sure-shot disaster but did the movie only for money. He is also suggesting that the Abhishek Sharma directorial has been made on a whopping budget of 350 crores but that is far from reality!

Are you excited to watch Ram Setu or Thank God for this Diwali season?

