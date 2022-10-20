Trouble for Sajid Khan is truly far from over. Mandana Karimi has quite Bollywood as a protest to the filmmaker being a part of Bigg Boss 16. DCW chief Swati Malimal wrote a letter to FWICE demanding his removal. Now, adding to the bandwagon is Sherlyn Chopra who has filed a police complaint against him. Scroll below for all the details.

In the past, a lot of young women have come out in the open and shared their casting couch ordeal by Sajid. Jiah Khan, Mandana Karimi, Saloni Chopra, Aahana Kumra are among celebrities who spoke up during the wave of #MeToo. Recently, Diya Aur Baati Hum actress Kanishka Soni and Rani Chatterjee too accused Khan of making s*xual advances.

Now, Sherlyn Chopra has filed a police complaint against Sajid Khan at Juhu Police Station. She did it to bring in light the painful moment she suffered when the Bigg Boss 16 contestant allegedly molested her. Her spokesperson initially told TOI, “We would not like to disclose the sections but we have filed it under outraging a woman’s modesty. We have also mentioned how he has come on the Bigg Boss show to whitewash his image. Sherlyn Chopra has dispatched the complaint to the police also marking deputy commissioner as well as the National Women’s Commission.”

Sohail Sharif, lawyer of Sherlyn Chopra, further detailed, “Today, Sherlyn has filed a police complaint against Sajid Khan under various sections and she has already dispatched it to the Juhu police station to register an FIR against Sajid under Section 354 for outraging the modesty of a woman. One of Sherlyn’s conditions is that Sajid should be suspended from the Bigg Boss show. She has already written to Union Minister Anurag Thakur. And in a day or two, we’re issuing a notice to Colors TV also to stop airing the episodes of Bigg Boss wherever Sajid is there.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates on Sajid Khan #MeToo controversy.

