Time and again we have seen Bollywood celebrities opening up about their bittersweet childhood memories. There was a time when filmmaker Karan Johar shared a ‘traumatic’ childhood story which featured Abhishek Bachchan. We have often seen the filmmaker sharing interesting anecdotes be it on his chat show Koffee With Karan or on his radio show Calling Karan.

But did you know the SOTY director was once tied to a tree and abandoned by Jr Bachchan? Well neither did we until he shared the same on his radio show.

It so happened when Abhishek Bachchan called in on Kara Johar’s chat show and asked him ‘what it feels like to be a powerful industry figure now, but knowing that he was once tied to a tree by him.’ Reacting to the same, KJo shared the story and revealed that Abhishek Bachchan was accompanied by Farhan Akhtar, Aditya Chopra and Uday Chopra.

Karan Johar said on the show, “Oh god! That was the funniest. Firstly, you tied me with your sister and the only good thing to have come out of that is that I got to know her really well and she happens to be one of my closest and dearest friends. But we got tied up to that tree at your house in Marve and that is one of my childhood traumatic stories.”

“It was a Red Indian party or a game, I don’t know what it was but I remember being tied to that tree as part of that game. And, you all left us. You and Farhan (Akhtar) and I think Adi (Aditya Chopra) and Uday (Chopra) and I am not sure who else you all tied us to that tree and left us there,” he added further.

Earlier on Koffee With Karan, Karan Johar had revealed that Akshaye Khanna used to be rude to him as they grew up together.

