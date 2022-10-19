Phone Bhoot: Music Composer Roy Opens Up On Song 'Kaali Teri Gutt' Starring Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi & Ishaan Khatter

Music composer-producer Roy, who has programmed music for songs like ‘Kar Gayi Chull’, ‘Hawayein’, ‘London Thumakda’ and ‘Zaalima’, is out with his new composition ‘Kaali Teri Gutt’ for the upcoming thriller-comedy film ‘Phone Bhoot’.

The film’s star cast includes Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khattar and Jackie Shroff.

Opening up on the idea behind the song and how it came about, Roy said: “During the second wave of Covid, when everything was shut down, I started working on this brief, given to me by Ankur Tewari (music supervisor).

“It was a real challenge for me in terms of creating this already famous song. I came up with a very folkish melody and an intro which lead to this famous hook line (Kaali Teri Gutt).”

The director of the film, Gurmeet Singh, and the producers, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment, loved the idea and after this Roy tweaked the melody around a little bit.

Talking about the song’s lyrical journey, Roy said: “Then came in lyricist Kumaar Ji, whose first words were ‘Kuch Naya Likhte Hain’ (let’s write something new). That’s how he made the intro folk part. It was so loopy as a thought that we got hooked on it instantly.”

He added: “I laid down some beats and a tumbi line which could pep up the song even more. With Ankur Tewari’s help, we could crack the music of one of the songs which needed a rhythmic drop and slowly the song took its shape.”

Opening up on the sound textures used in the song, the music composer said: “Since it’s a Punjabi song, I had to keep in mind using Indian instruments like Tumbi, Dholak and Dhol but with Ankur Tewari’s help, we turned it around into an upbeat Funk track using Kick, Snare and Slap Bass.”

He concluding by saying: “I recorded live darbuka on Music 1 of the song as the director wanted a musical drop which would sound completely different from the song and where Katrina could match her steps to it. We created this musical drop which leads us to the brass parts before the antara of the song comes in.”

‘Kaali Teri Gutt’ is available to stream across major audio streaming platforms.

