Nora Fatehi, who was once a contestant in Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa is currently judging the show. She rose to fame with her outstanding moves on the song Dilbar, and since then she never had to look back. However, apart from her professional front, the actress often leads the headlines for her style quotient. But quite often she gets trolled as well. Getting trolled is nothing new to celebrities. Check out why she got slammed recently.

A few days back, Nora took to her Instagram handle and shared her first featured song for FIFA World Cup and it was everything mesmerising.

In a recently shared video by a paparazzi page, InstantBollywood on Instagram, Nora Fatehi can be seen getting into a car looking absolutely stunning in a green-coloured sequinned lehenga choli with a plunging neckline detailing, through which she flaunted her busty cle*vage. In the video, Nora can be seen busy with her phone, and the paparazzo positioned his camera at a rather bizarre angle. Check out the video here:

As soon as the video went viral on the internet, netizens flooded the comment section with some inappropriate remarks, trolling Nora Fatehi. While one of them wrote, “Phone kidhar dikhaya re tum logo ne 😂😂”, another one penned, “I think the Cameraman is busy with something”. One of them commented, “Abe Ye Zoom Kaha Kar Raha Hai Ye 🙄”. Another comment can be read as, “Dikhana bhi nhi aata…. Chupana bhi nahi aataaa”. One of the internet users wrote, “kaafi faila huya content he.”

Well, Nora Fatehi knows how to carry herself and handle trolls like a pro. What do you think of the trolling? Let us know in the comments!

