Nora Fatehi is no stranger to the global stage and is now all set to represent India and more importantly South East Asia at the FIFA World Cup. This makes Nora, the first Bollywood star to represent the country at one of the most prestigious football tournaments globally.

The international star with a voice so powerful has lent her vocals to the main chorus of the world cup anthem – Light The Sky, which is certainly a feat not all will achieve! The song is a visual treat with RedOne producing yet again another global anthem.

Collaborating with him on the official track of the FIFA World Cup is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and Nora Fatehi has put the Hindi language on the global map within the football anthem since this is the first time that the dialect has featured in a FIFA official song! Previously RedOne had produced the FIFA World Cup Anthem by Shakira – Waka Waka and this time round, he has produced it in collaboration with Nora. This surely takes her to another level amongst top International artists from across the world with the chorus being the highlight of the anthem and being heard worldwide.

While Nora Fatehi has always made headlines with everything she undertakes, this is especially a matter of great pride since the artist was selected by the Qatar Government. Nora is one of the only artists whose diversity is global and represents South Asia, Middle East, North Africa and North America. She has managed to tie in all these cultures with her work which is surely refreshing to watch.

The global icon will perform the FIFA World Cup anthem Light The Sky at the closing ceremony and interestingly will be singing Hindi lyrics on the iconic international stage, watched by millions around the world. Praising her for singing in Hindi, one wrote, “As an Indian, I appreciate how Nora Fatehi choose to sing in Hindi. She could have chosen any other language but Hindi That’s what I like about her that there is a sense of gratitude in her for the land and people who made her a mega celebrity.” Another added, “Nora is representing india .. In this Fifa 2022 Anthem ..🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 proud of you Nora u have my heart ..N m Proud to be an Indian🇮🇳”

She is also part of the music video that icons like Shakira, Pitbull, Jennifer Lopez and Ricky Martin amongst others have been part of in the past.

Nora Fatehi has consistently showcased her versatility as an artist, making an indelible impact on her global audience. She recently released self-produced and directed song, Dirty Little Secret, which features her on vocals and in the video too, received immense praise and accolades globally. With this development, she adds another feather to her cap as she cements her position as a true world icon who appeals to a diversified demographic and further solidifies herself as a global artist who is a professional singer as well!

On the work front, Nora Fatehi will soon be seen sizzling it up in Ajay Devgn-Sidharth Malhotra’s Thank God as well as 100 Percent. She currently also features as one of the three judges on the celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

