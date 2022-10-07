Director Indra Kumar is all set to entertain the audience this Diwali with the comedy-drama Thank God. Starring Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra in the lead, the films trailer and songs have already piqued fans interest the buzz for the Diwali release is everywhere.

Also starring Rakul Preet Singh, Kiku Sharda, Nora Fatehi and many more, have you wondered how much each actor charged for their part? If yes, we have the answer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per an article by Telly Chakkar, Ajay Devgn took home the most – more than thrice Sidharth Malhotra’ cheque. Nora Fatehi took home crores of rupees. Scroll below to know the exact figures.

Ajay Devgn

Reportedly, Ajay Devgn – who will be seen movies playing Chitragupt in the Indra Kumar directorial, has taken with him a cheque worth Rs 25 crore. Interestingly, this is over thrice the amount his co-star Sidharth Malhotra has charged for Thank God.

Sidharth Malhotra

As per the report, Sidharth Malhotra has asked the makers Rs 7 crore to play Aayan Kapoor in the upcoming fantasy-comedy.

Rakul Preet Singh

Set to play Ruhi Kapoor in Thank God, reports suggest Rakul Preet Singh being paid Rs 3.5 crore to be a part of it.

Kiku Sharda

Kiku Sharda, who will be seen playing one of the pivotal roles in the movie, has reportedly been paid around Rs 70 lakh for the movie.

Seema Pahwa

Seema Pahwa, who will be seen essaying the role of Sidharth Malhotra’s character’s mother has reportedly taken home a cheque of Rs 25 lakhs for the movie.

Saanand Verma

Saanand Verma – who will be seen playing a pivotal part in Thank God, has reportedly taken Rs 20 lakh for it.

Urmila Kothari

Actress Urmila Kothari will be seen playing sister to Sidharth in the movie and reportedly she has taken around Rs 15 lakhs for the movie.

Sumit Gulati

Sumit Gulati will be also seen playing one of the pivotal characters in the upcoming movie and reportedly he has taken Rs 7 Lakhs movie.

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi will be seen getting the screen on fire in an item numbers in Thank God and as per the report, she has taken around Rs 1.5 crore for the dance number.

Must Read: When Sidharth Malhotra Said “In India There’s No Financial Guarantee” Lauding Hollywood Over Bollywood & Added “Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol Still Get Cheques…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram