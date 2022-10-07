Ronit Roy happens to be a popular name in the entertainment industry. He rose to fame with his character of Rishabh Bajaj in ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ opposite Shweta Tiwari’s Prerna and was later seen in ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ as Mihir Virani. In a recent interview, the actor opened up on how he would work 24 hours a day and didn’t even go home for a week while working on both the shows. Scroll below to read the scoop.

The TV industry is still one of the most hectic industries in the world. The television actors work at bizarre schedules and sometimes shoot for hours without taking any breaks. Now, Ronit was working for Balaji Telefilms which is a significant name in the country with Ekta Kapoor running the show for years. She happens to be one of the most successful women producers in the country with a massive fan following among the fans.

In an interview with Mid-Day, Ronit Roy revealed that Rishabh Bajaj’s career in ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ was only written for three months but the growing popularity of the character made it full-fledged on the show. Ronit said, “I received a lot of love from everybody except Anurag and Prerna. I would often listen, ‘where did you come from, why is he here.’ Obviously no one likes their thunder stolen…The brief given to me was that it’s a three-month role, you have to make your hair salt and pepper. Ekta (Kapoor) said you have to do it because no other actor is ready to put white in their hair at this age. She wanted a younger actor to play an older man in order to get that youthful appearance like Richard Gere.”

Speaking about ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, Ronit Roy said, “They said you have to work for 12 hours, in which we will manage both shows. From 7 am to 7 pm, we used to shoot for Kyunki, and then from pm to am, I used to shoot for Kasautii. After a week of shooting, I said ‘Hello, I haven’t gone home for a week. 24 hours I am working, not 12,’ and they said, ‘yes, 12 and 12 (for two shows).’ But I never complained. I had gotten work after 5-6 years. I was hungry for work, hungry for food, hungry for success. Kasautii director Qaeed Kuwajerwala was very helpful; he had a mathematics. He used to shoot a scene with me and then say ‘go sleep for 1 hour’ while I do other people’s work. I used to sleep 3-4 hours in 24 hours. I would have lunch in 5 minutes, then sleep for 45 minutes.”

Well, Roy’s hard work is finally paying off. Not just television, the actor has now become a huge name in Bollywood also and has done films including Udaan, 2 States, Loveyatri to name a few.

What are your thoughts on Ronit Roy juggling between two shows at one point of time in his career? Tell us in the comments below.

