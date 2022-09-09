The Indian television industry has come a long way since the 90s. Several TV shows have hooked the audience to the screens. TRP polls are one of the best ways to get a general idea of how their favourite shows are fairing. Now, the week gone by’s TRP report is in. As expected Anupamaa continues to remain at the Top. Interestingly, Tejasswi Prakash’s show Naagin 6 slipped out of the list.

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna’s show has been a top scorer ever since it was launched during the pandemic. This week is no exception. The trials and tribulations of the show makers has obviously kept the audiences hooked on the Tv screens. The second spot is grabbed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein.

Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh starrer story took a nine-year leap recently. The show even had several new twists and turns which seemingly kept the audience glued to the TV screens. Now the third spot is grabbed by Yeh Hai Chahatein. The next most watched show on the TRP chart is Imlie.

Sumbul Touqeer starrer grabbed the fourth spot on the TRP chart, was launched during the lockdown, and has become an audience favourite as it has been consistently faring well. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has now got itself in the fifth spot of the chart. The chemistry between a lead couple of the show Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod has impressed the audience. The viewers just can’t get enough of their crackling chemistry.

Banni Chow Home Delivery and Bhagya Lakshmi are in the sixth and seventh spots respectively. They are followed by Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya. Previously both the daily soaps used to be in the top 5. But with the entry of new shows, their viewership has suffered. Ravivaar with Star Parivar has grabbed the tenth spot on the TRP chart..

