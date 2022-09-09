The much-awaited The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to return to television to entertain and spread laughter. The first episode of the new season, which will air on September 10, will see Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh as the guest. Comedian Kiku Sharda is also seen taking a hilarious dig at Ranveer Singh.

As the excitement around the comedy show is skyrocketing, the makers of the show dropped a new promo. In the promo clip, comedian Kiku is seen playing the role of a dhoban (laundry woman) on the show. He joked about Ranveer Singh’s n*de photoshoot. Scroll down to know more.

Kiku Sharda, as dhoban, asks Akshay Kumar, if he is friends with Ranveer Singh. The comedian then went on to say, “Humari taraf se sorry bol dijiyega. Hum kapde pohochaane mein thoda late ho gaye. Koi aa kar unka bina kapdon mein photo le liya (Tell him that I am sorry for what I did. I took his clothes to wash and I delivered it back late. In the meantime, someone came and clicked his photos).”

Take a look at the hilarious promo below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Back in July, Ranveer Singh landed in trouble for doing a n*de photoshoot for a magazine cover. The pictures went viral on social media. Ranveer’s photo divided the internet, as some people lauded him for being comfortable in his own skin, and others trolled him and slammed him for ‘obscenity’.

A lawyer based in Chembur claimed that Ranveer’s photoshoot hurt the modesty of women. Last month the Gully Boy actor reached the Chembur police station and recorded his statement. Ranveer had been booked for obscenity under Sections 292, and 294 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 509 and 67(A) of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

The Kapil Sharma Show began in 2016 and has aired 387 episodes over three seasons so far.

