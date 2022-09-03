Ranveer Singh broke stereotypes with his n*de photoshoot. For the longest time, we have seen women going topless or making noise for baring it all. But this one was a surprise that garnered love and appreciation from all across. Shehnaaz Gill also seems to be a fan of the act and below is what she had to say about it.

Shehnaaz has been making a lot of noise lately as there’s too much happening on her professional front. The actress is all set for her Bollywood debut alongside Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali (now Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan). Even before that, she has already signed another movie titled 100% co-starring John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi which will be directed by Sajid Nadiadwala.

In a latest conversation with Connect FM Canada, Shehnaaz Gill was asked about something she would tell Ranveer Singh. To this, the Bigg Boss 13 diva responded, “Aapki Instagram pe maine kabhi koi post like nahi ki, wo pehle post like ki hai. Aapki smile toh achi thi (I have never liked any post on your Instagram but that was the first post I did. Your smile (in the picture) was really good).”

Take a glimpse of Shehnaaz Gill speaking about Ranveer Singh below:

"Ho gaya Bigg Boss, ho gaya. Baaqi Bhagvaan jaane meri qismat mein jo hoga. Nahin hoga to it's ok..I am a chill person man": @ishehnaaz_gillhttps://t.co/jsHmHuw4t5#ConnectDilSeWithShehnaaz #StayConnected pic.twitter.com/REwNT23bbq — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) September 1, 2022

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh has been in trouble after an FIR was lodged against him over allegedly hurting the sentiments of women. He recently even was called for interrogation and was grilled for hours. The actor clarified that he never imagined his posts would create such problems or hurt anyone.

