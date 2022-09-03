Shehnaaz Gill has been an extremely private person ever since she came out of the Bigg Boss house. From this fun, bubbly and outspoken person, she has now turned into a mature beautiful being. Yesterday marked the first death anniversary of Sidharth Shukla and expectations were that Sana would post something in his memory. Scroll below to know why she refrained from doing that.

Advertisement

As most know, Sidharth passed away on 2nd September 2021 after suffering from cardiac arrest. It is said that Shehnaaz was by his side when the tragic incident took place. Many celebrities including Vindu Dara Singh, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Kamya Punjabi among others paid him tributes yesterday. But all eyes were on Sana.

Advertisement

A source close to Bollywood Life revealed why the actress did not post any tribute. They said, “Shehnaaz Gill will never post anything related to Sidharth on her social media. The first and the last thing she did after Sidharth’s death was paying a tribute to him through a most heartfelt song Tu Yaseen Hai. Shehnaaz was extremely close to Sid and she knew that he was an extremely private person and would never like to be spoken about it publicly. Shehnaaz has his memory for life and will keep it to herself. For her Sid is always present with her. The SidNaaz fans will definitely understand this decision of Sana.”

“Shehnaaz Gill acted very normal that day as she doesn’t want to be weak but chose to stay away from the media glare. Shehnaaz is right now the strongest person we know as she is prepared for everything best and worst as she has learnt life is unpredictable in the most harder way l. The girl wants to be talked about on her professional life and not personal and hence she didn’t post anything about Sidharth unlike others on his first death anniversary,” adds the source.

Well, to each its own. More power to Shehnaaz Gill for the way she’s handled the passing away of Sidharth Shukla.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more television updates!

Must Read: Karan Johar Gets Brutally Slammed For Calling Alia Bhatt ‘The Best Actor’ While Belittling Kriti Sanon’s Work, Netizens React, “Your Paid Media & Your Nepo Camp…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram