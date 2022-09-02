The past year has been tragic yet beautiful for Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill. She lost her closest friend, the love of her life, Sidharth Shukla. But that vulnerability also turned her into this strong invincible woman who’s enough for herself. But has her massive stardom turned her arrogant? Scroll below for all the details.

Shehnaaz has a lot going on on the professional front. Time and again, we see her dancing to Camila Cabello and Selena Gomez’s songs on her social media. This ‘Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif’ is now ‘India Ki Shehnaaz Gill’ and that’s exactly how she wants the world to know her. The actress is also soon marking her Bollywood debut alongside Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She was seen in Honsla Rakh last year and was praised for her acting chops.

There have been rumours that Shehnaaz Gill has developed a certain attitude after gaining stardom but looks the truth is far from it. A source close to the actress told Bollywood Life, “Shehnaaz will be Shehnaaz forever. Yes, we understand people miss her cuteness but that isn’t possible now because she is no more in the Bigg Boss house. People have seen her most vulnerable side and right now she is in a mode of putting her strongest foot ahead this is the reason you will not see her laughing around but she is the same with her person and not one per cent the girl has changed.”

However, there definitely is a part of her that hasn’t been herself ever since she lost Sidharth Shukla. The source adds, “Sidharth’s death definitely changed something in her. She has suddenly become this very mature person. And we know how fans miss her innocence badly. But this is Shehnaaz 2.0 and one should accept her this way as well.”

Meanwhile, it’s been a year today since we lost Sidharth Shukla but his fans feel that Shehnaaz Gill is continuing his legacy.

