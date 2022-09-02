Sidharth Shukla was nothing less than a legend in the Television world. He had also made a place for himself in Bollywood and OTT world with projects like Badrinath Ki Dulhania & Broken But Beautiful. His passing away was truly tragic and left fans as well as family members in disbelief. Here’s a sweet tribute to him and his love story with Shehnaaz Gill.

Today marks the first death anniversary of Sidharth. His family members conducted a prayer meet with the Brahmakumaris and pictures of it have surfaced on social media platforms. Recently, even Shehnaaz opened up about why she paid him tribute via a song, soon after death and also gave it back to trolls like a pro.

Coming back to the point, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were last seen together during an episode of Dance Deewane 3. The duo looked gorgeous as they made a ravishing appearance as special guests in the dancing reality show. There was a lot of fun banters and revelations but our favourite remains the one where a contestant was flirting with Sana.

A glimpse from the Dance Deewane episode witnessed a contestant dancing with Shehnaaz Gill to the tunes of ‘Pehli Nazar Mein’ from the movie Race. He was also teasing Sidharth Shukla as he grooved with his alleged girlfriend and the Bigg Boss 13 winner was laughing.

Reacting to the performance, Sidharth had said, “Tereko maine sikhaya aur tu meri hi dost ko leke chala gaya?” The crowd as well as Shehnaaz could be seen cracking up at the statement. Take a look at it below:

Meanwhile, fans feel that Shehnaaz Gill is taking forward the legacy of Sidharth Shukla. The actress is truly fulfilling her dreams as she will soon be making her Bollywood debut alongside Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali (now Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan).

