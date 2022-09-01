COLORS’ Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is back with its tenth season after five long years, bringing along glitz and glamour in huge doses. As the excitement for it grows by the second, the premiere episode of ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ is all set to be packed with excitement, fun and drama. With some great performers on the line-up, this much-awaited episode turns out more special as Nora Fatehi kicks off her journey as a judge on the show with the evergreen beauty Madhuri Dixit and the ace director Karan Johar on the prestigious panel.

Life comes full circle for Nora who was a contestant on the previous season of the show and is now a judge on the current season.

Nora Fatehi opens up about her journey from being a contestant to judging the popular celebrity dance reality show. Going down nostalgia lane, the queen of dance underlined that the show has been a game-changer for her after a series of fabulous performances moved her. The contestant-turned-judge urges all the participants of the show to take cognizance of how important the stage is for them.

Encouraging the contestants on the show, Nora Fatehi says, “I have been on the other side of the stage, and I know how it feels, especially during the first performance. I have been there, I have done that, and trust me this is not just a show, it changes lives.”

“I was not a celebrity when I joined the show. Today, whatever I am, I am because of this show. I feel blessed to have this opportunity to be associated with the show once again and I would take this responsibility in all seriousness,” added Nora Fatehi.

