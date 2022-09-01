Anjali Arora has been facing a lot of backlash ever since the MMS controversy came to light. The Lock Upp contestant was reportedly the face in the viral video while she continuously has been denying her involvement. Amidst it all, she is now breaking her silence on trolls and giving it back like a pro. Scroll below for all the details.

Netizens have been passing some lewd remarks ever since Anjali’s name surfaced in the latest controversy. She was recently even spotted at Haji Ali Dargah, seeking blessings from the almighty, but trolls did not even spare her there and termed it a ‘publicity stunt.’

In the latest conversation with TellyChakkar, Anjali Arora reacted to trolls and said, “They have the right to like and dislike you and one just needs to be strong to take the negative comments and to be honest, one shouldn’t pay attention to it.”

Anjali Arora continued, “Some would appreciate your work, some wouldn’t and as a public figure, this is a small price you pay as compared to the love and care you get from the fans and audience!”

Meanwhile, Anjali was recently even trolled for hoisting the Indian flag on Independence Day because she was dressed in a crop top and denim that flaunted her mid-riff. The Kacha Badam fame beauty has been handling it all with utmost grace.

Previously, she reacted to the MMS controversy and broke down in front of the media. She also mentioned how the entire row has impacted her image and haters have been trying to defame her. She requested the viewers to not circulate her name as her younger brothers may also come across such content.

