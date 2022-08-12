Anjali Arora became an overnight sensation after her video dancing to viral Kacha Badam song went viral. Post this, she came into the limelight and became a prominent social media face. Meanwhile, Anjali is currently on the news for all the wrong reasons after her alleged MMS was leaked online recently. Till now she was quiet about the scandal but now in a recent interview, Arora broke down talking about the same. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

Advertisement

She most recently participated in Kangana Ranaut-led Lock Upp where she gained more limelight. While in the show, she remained in the news for her link-up with fellow contestant and comedian Munawar Faruqui. Fans even started rooting for them and even named them, #Munjali. Turns out they already were in a relationship with different people outside the show and never spoke about each other.

Advertisement

Coming back to the topic, days after the alleged MMS of Kacha Badam fame Anjali Arora was leaked online, the actress finally opened up about the same. Talking to Siddharth Kanan, she talks about how the leak has affected her and her family. She claims that her name was used in the video just for a few views.

Anjali Arora said, “Mujhe nahi pata ki ye kya kar rahe hain log. Mera naam lagakar mera photo lagakar keh rhe hain this is Anjali. I don’t know kyun kar rahe hain in logon ne hi to mujhe banaya hai. Inki bhi family hai..meri bhi family hai. Meri family bhi sare videos dekhti hai. Sometimes I feel ki jab main ye sab cheezein dekhti hun ki ye kyun kar rhe hain jisme main hun hi nhi.”

“Jisme main hun hi nhi usko itna kyun faila rahe hain..youtube par faltu ki cheezein views ke liye. Anjali Arora ka mms. Mere bhi, family hai…chote bhai hain jo ye dekhte hain. Theek hai aap kisi ko badnaam karna chahte ho..but is trah see yaar. Kehte haina jab kisi ki barabari na ho paye toh usko badnaam karna shuru kardo. Toh bass yahi sab kar rhe hain,” she added.

Further Anjali Arora shared that this kind of thing has happened to her before when she participated in Lock Upp. During the time her parents had filed complaints against the fake video. Yet again the same thing has happened, her brother, boyfriend Akash, and family have taken the matter to the cyber cell.

Must Read: Arjun Kapoor Spills Some Exciting Beans On Koffee With Karan, Reveals The Weirdest Make-Out Places He Has Done The Deed At: “Plane, Vanity Van”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram