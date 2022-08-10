Tiktok star Anjali Arora became an internet sensation after her dance video on Kacha Badam went viral. She enjoys a huge fan following on social media. She then rose to fame after her appearance in Kangana Ranaut-hosted reality show Lock Upp.

Advertisement

Her alleged romance with comedian and fellow contestant Munawar Faruqui made a lot of headlines earlier this year. Her bonding with him on the show remained one of the highlights. However, now she is making headlines for a different reason.

Advertisement

ETimes report claims that a private video has been leaked online featuring Anjali Arora in an objectionable position. The video is going viral and apparently, Anjali’s face is quite visible in it. It is also worth pointing out that there’s an official statement of confirmation that has been made by her yet.

While it is going viral, some fans claim that it is not her and that some perpetrator is trying to defame her. Take a look at some of the netizen reactions below:

Yaar in mms se anjali ke image kaharab ho rhi ha aur aage aasa koi kaam nhi deta #AnjaliArora — Yuvraj Bora (@TheYuvrajBora1) August 8, 2022

Guys this mms ka mudda is getting bigger now we have to do something kyuki wo anjali ha he nhi!!! Please suggest something taki hum kuch kar sake #AnjaliArora — Yuvraj Bora (@TheYuvrajBora1) August 8, 2022

Meanwhile, some reports claim that Anjali Arora will be seen next in the Bigg Boss OTT show. Reacting to the rumours, she said, “I won’t be able to say anything about it right now. You might see me on the show, might not ( laughs). Fans ke liye kuch surprise toh rehna chahiye”.

While she did not confirm it, there’re some strong buzz that the actress has accepted the offer and she is eyeing being a part of the Bigg Boss show slowly she is making herself a force of reckoning.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anjali Arora (@anjimaxuofficially)

Recently, Anjali Arora even featured in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa music video titled ‘Saiyyan Di Mein Aana Re’ which was released on August 10, 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anjali Arora (@anjimaxuofficially)

For more updates on TV, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: Ridhi Dogra Breaks Silence On Getting ‘Unnecessarily’ Trolled For Raqesh Bapat & Shamita Shetty’s Split; Netizen Says, “U Always Involve Yourself Then Cry Here For Sympathy”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram