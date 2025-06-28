Spoiler Alert: This article reveals major plot points from Squid Game Season 3.

The third season of Squid Game left fans in shock. Many netizens are marking the ending of season 3 as the worst and are not happy with it. In the previous season, Front Man entered the game with the player tag number. 001.

The host of the game gained Seong Gi-hun’s trust, only to betray him later. The Frontman once again surfaced this season, but with the end of the deadly game, is the host still alive?

What Happened To The Front Man In Squid Game Season 3?

The Front Man did not enter the game this season as he had already portrayed himself as dead in front of Gi-hun in the ending of season 2. This season, he only played his role as the host and entertained the VIPs.

He was closely monitoring Player 456 and once called him before the final game. During this confrontation, the Front Man put his mask aside and revealed that he was Player 001.

I saw this coming, but it still left me jaw-dropped, The front man reveals his face to Gihun OH GOD#SquidGame #SquidGameS3 #SquidGameSeason3 #SquidGame3 pic.twitter.com/vM4fmCwTJk — • (@rayainalif) June 27, 2025

By looking at this, Seong Gi-hun got frustrated and attempted to kill him, but stopped himself. The Front Man gave a dagger to the former winner so that he could protect himself and the newborn baby, aka player 222.

After the death of G-hun in the final contest, the Front Man visited his dead body and seemingly mourned this sacrifice. Later, he destroyed the entire place with a time bomb and left the island with the baby.

Why Did The Front Man Visit Seong Gi-Hun’s Daughter In Squid Game Season 3?

After leaving the island, the host of Squid Game visited the USA. The masked man, dressed in regular, formal black clothes, visited Player 456’s daughter’s house. Here, Player 001 claimed to be Gi-Hun‘s friend.

While meeting his daughter, the Front Man gave her a box with a Seong dress as Player 456 and a golden ATM card. The Front Man does this because he is somewhat connected to Gi-Hun. After the latter’s sacrifice for the newborn baby, he doesn’t hesitate to do something for his family. Even if you have noticed that Seong was going to meet his daughter at the end of the first Season, but stopped himself so that he could re-enter the deadly game.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Is The Bear Season 4 Holding Up Against Its Predecessors? Here’s What Rotten Tomatoes Says

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News