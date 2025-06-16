Netflix’s Squid Game took the world by storm with its unexpected twists, deadly challenges, and deeply relatable characters. As we eagerly await Season 3, fans can’t help but buzz with anticipation. But before diving into the new season, let’s take a moment to revisit the thrilling events of Seasons 1 and 2.

What Happened In Squid Game Season 1?

It all started when a desperate Gi-hun crossed paths with a mysterious and charming salesman (Gong Yoo) in a Seoul subway. He was invited to play a childhood game called ddakji for some quick cash. That one game brought him directly into a life-and-death battle, with 456 players, all drowning in debt, fighting for a cash prize of out-of-this-world proportions.

What appeared to be just children’s games turned out to be a nightmare. With masked guards known as the Masked Men enforcing brutal rules, players realized they could not only die from the games but also be killed by each other. As betrayals mounted, the body count kept rising.

One of the biggest shocks came when the kind old man Oh Il-nam (Player 001), seemingly the weakest link, turned out to be the game’s creator. Watching the carnage unfold for pleasure, he had joined the games one last time before dying of a brain tumor.

Meanwhile, police officer Jun-ho secretly infiltrated the game to find his missing brother, only to discover a horrifying truth: the Front Man leading the entire operation was his own brother, Hwang In-ho. Refusing to join the dark side, Jun-ho was shot and presumed dead.

Squid Game Season 2 Recap: The Revolt Begins

Season 2 picks up after Gi-hun refuses to fly to see his daughter, determined to end the games for good. His confrontation with the Front Man leads him to re-enter the deadly arena, this time with rebellion on his mind.

New players and old traumas fuel Gi-hun’s fire. But the stakes are higher than ever, and the rules have changed—this time, players can vote to leave the game after each round. After a bathroom brawl tips the balance, Gi-hun tries to lead a revolt.

But betrayal lurks again. The Front Man, disguised as Player 001, infiltrates the rebellion. Despite the effort, Gi-hun is captured, his friend Jung-bae is murdered, and many players are slaughtered by the guards.

Season 2 concludes with a savage cliffhanger, as Gi-hun howls in sorrow and fury. With few games remaining, Season 3 threatens revenge, twists, and maybe even an ultimate showdown.

