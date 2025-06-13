On June 10, 2025, BTS members V and RM were discharged from the military, and their photos from outside the basecamp went viral on social media. Amid all the excitement and fan buzz surrounding BTS’ military discharge, V and BLACKPINK Jennie’s reignited dating rumors also sparked renewed hype. Speculation about their rumored romance started circulating again after an alleged evidence went viral.

For the unversed, back in 2023, Jennie and V first sparked dating rumors. Although neither accepted nor denied the fact, fans were too excited to speculate more about the duo. Continue scrolling to learn more about the viral rumors!

How Did The Dating Rumors Between V & Jennie Resurface?

BTS V recently shared some photos on social media following his military discharge. What grabbed people’s attention was a blue colored keychain of a teddy bear. Many pointed out that BLACKPINK’s Jennie owns a similar keychain in black.

Another photo from the picture series featured a cake with an imprint of V’s image with a text that read, “I’m happy to be with you,” and fans were quick to figure out that it was a romantic gesture and that his family or friends wouldn’t write something like this.

On the same post, V used the song Love Me Jeje as the background and wrote in the caption, “Love Me Tete.” One of the fans took to TikTok and claimed that this was a major hint at his relationship with Jennie.

How Did Netizens React To The Latest Rumors?

Netizens took X (previously known as Twitter) by storm with their opinions; some were too excited about it, others didn’t want it to be true. One such fan wrote, “Is there any doubt that they are dating and that the relationship seems smooth and mature? In my view, no. Anyway, their personal life is none of our business.” Another stated, “If they are dating, let them it’s their life if not, then leave both of them. We never know.” Another X user mocked, “Didn’t they say they broke up before he went to the military?”

Amid the viral buzz, many fans even asked people to leave the celebrities alone. Others pointed out that breakup rumors surfaced before V enlisted for military service and urged K-netizens not to read into alleged clues.

Pls stop shipping tae and Jennie bro

The song just a song bro

Jennie didn’t not give no cake to v

They not dating either bro

On the other hand, Jennie has been quite busy and stayed off the radar from social media platforms for her solo work. But surprisingly, she posted something on June 9, 2025, further fueling the rumors.

Well, dating or not, we hope BLACKPINK‘s Jennie and BTS V can find their happiness on their own!

