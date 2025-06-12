Squid Game season 3 is officially the end of the road. The creator of the global sensation, Hwang Dong-hyuk, made it clear during a press event in Seoul that there will be no season 4. This might come as a major disappointment for all the fans who had been holding on to the hope that the global success of the Netflix series might keep it alive longer, especially since other shows once thought to be over, like Dexter, are now seeing revivals and spin-offs.

However, Hwang’s mind is made up, and the story of Seong Gi-hun and the Front Man will conclude with the upcoming season.

Squid Game Season 3 Release Date & Episode Count

Squid Game Season 3, which drops on June 27, 2025, will only have six episodes. It means that the show’s going to have fewer episodes than season 2’s seven and season 1’s nine. That brings the total count to 22 episodes across three seasons.

According to The Korean Times, Hwang explained that after finishing this season, people might feel there could be more, but he doesn’t plan to continue the main storyline. He admitted that he explored all he wanted to with Gi-hun and saw no reason to stretch it beyond its natural ending.

Hwang Leaves the Door Open For A Squid Game Spin-Off

The world of Squid Game might not be done completely. Hwang hinted at the possibility of a spin-off which reportedly crossed his mind during production. He said, “I have considered the idea of a spin-off. There were moments during production when I grew curious myself.”

Besides, how massive the show became, a spin-off does seem like a likely path forward and that next step already appears to be in motion.

Netflix Expands Franchise With Squid Game: America

Netflix is bringing in David Fincher to lead Squid Game: America, a fresh project that won’t be a direct remake of the original but something different within the same twisted universe. Fincher stepping in marks a shift as Hwang hands over the creative direction to someone else.

Gi-hun’s goal in season 2 was to break the system from within, and that mission is expected to carry through in the final season. Whether he succeeds or not, his journey ends here. A neat wrap-up could still leave space for other stories but without him at the center.

Squid Game Season 3 Trailer

