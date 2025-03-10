Jennie is currently leading headlines for all the right reasons. Her debut solo studio album, Ruby, has dropped after much anticipation, and her fans are going crazy about it. Already her two tracks ExtraL anf LIKE JENNIE have garnered huge numbers. However, it is not easy to maintain this status and remain one of the top K-pop idols in this tough, competitive industry.

The singer recently appeared on the YouTube talk show of Fairy Jae-Hyung and opened up about the challenges that she faced while juggling her tight and busy schedules, and even talked about the hardships she endured while training in her younger days. She reflected on her journey from her childhood to stardom in the conversation. Scroll ahead to find out.

Jennie left Korea for New Zealand at the age of 10 to complete her studies. But, she came back when she was 14 to pursue her passion for singing, rapping, and dancing. She then started training under YG Entertainment and reflecting on those six years of struggle, the K-pop idol said, “The constant evaluations were already cruel, but it wasn’t just about getting a score like 70 points today or something simple like that. Every time we had evaluations, friends would leave, and at that age, it was really difficult to accept.”

Further expressing how that whole experience had taken a toll on her mental health, Jennie shared, “When you’re young, you’re supposed to learn about love – how to give and receive it. But as trainees, we were in constant competition. Thoughts like, ‘If that person doesn’t go, then I have to’ started to take over, and it felt like my view of people was becoming trapped in that mindset.” Despite the heartbreak of seeing close friends leave, she pushed forward, saying, “It was so sad, but I had to wipe my tears and push forward immediately.”

However, amid all these, her dedication, passion, and goal never wavered. She stuck to the point where she wanted to prove herself as an idol. And, well, she clearly did. In the conversation, she candidly explained what comes with stardom, and that is overwhelming work schedules. While talking about her experience with BLACKPINK, Jennie admitted, “Maybe it’s lucky, but because I’ve done it with BLACKPINK, I’ve experienced crazy busy times before,” and expressed how that affected her emotional aspect of life. She said, “As I’ve lived this life for a long time, I’m starting to feel sad about it. I really don’t want to continue. If I were a regular person, even just one week’s schedule would be enough, and I’d say, ‘This is enough.’”

Despite all the hardships, as her solo album was released, she declared that she still wanted to do it, and while she’s managing, Jennie admitted that it’s not healthy.

Well, did you know that Jennie had endured so much throughout her career? Let us know.

