Jennie, who debuted her musical career with the South Korean girl band BLACKPINK, has enjoyed her solo venture since leaving their label, YG Entertainment. As she is garnering a lot of attention globally with her vocal range and dance skills, she is also getting embroiled in controversy. On one hand, the K-pop singer is gearing up for her upcoming solo studio album, Ruby; on the other, one of her tracks has sparked debate online.

The singer is set to release her album Ruby with the title track, LIKE JENNIE. When the teaser was dropped, people quickly pointed out the similarities between her music track and a Bollywood song. Netizens have brought in allegations against her name and accused her of plagiarism. Scroll ahead to find out more about it.

The controversy began after a snippet of Jennie’s new track, LIKE JENNIE, was posted on an X (previously known as Twitter) account. It went viral almost immediately, sparking reactions from netizens across the globe. While some appreciated the K-pop idol for coming up with such a catchy melody, others were quick to notice the similarities between her song and Rani’s Intro Theme from the Bollywood movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, featuring popular actress Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

This incident left the internet divided into two groups with separate opinions. In one half, BLACKPINK and Jennie’s fans defended the idol, saying artists might get inspired and share a common ground in creating music. On the other hand, many argued that she created an ‘unoriginal track’ and bashed her left and right. X has been flooded with reshares and comments on the situation.

One wrote, “From making fun of Indian classical dances to copying Bollywood music straight up is diabolical and derogatory of you jenma.” Another joked, “Pritam getting copied was not on my bingo card.” One of the netizens commented, “she just ended herself by pulling this shit.” Another X user even stated that Alia Bhatt’s track was better and wrote, “Alia Bhatt‘s original ‘Rani’s Intro Theme’ is better.”

However, this fiasco led some people to lash out at Alia Bhatt and comment on her visuals. Many showed their toxic nature towards the actress. Here are some posts about it on X:

Amid all these, some netizens voiced their hatred towards the others who tried to pull down two successful and talented artists. Some even claimed it was wrong to pit them against each other in a fan war. Others stated that the comments and reactions were too harsh for both Jennie and Alia.

