EXO’s member Xiumin’s agency INB100 claimed that the K-pop singer, who is releasing his first solo album, Interview X, on March 10, 2025, has been stopped from performing on KBS’ Music Bank. The agency made several attempts to contact KBS to solve the issue and secure the schedule. But their requests got overlooked. As per INB100, KBS unofficially informed them that it wouldn’t be possible to feature Xiumin on their show because SM Entertainment artists would appear.

The situation allegedly arose to this extent because of a conflict of interest between SM Entertainment and the EXO member, making it difficult for him to appear on the same stage with SM artists. However, KBS has now denied all the allegations in a recent report. Scroll ahead to find out the truth.

Explaining how Xiumin got blocked from appearing on Music Bank, his record label INB100 noted in an official statement, “Xiumin, who belongs to INB100, will soon release his solo album Interview X on March 10, marking his return after two years and six months. In preparation, we have made multiple efforts to meet with broadcasting stations to secure good performance opportunities. However, KBS has remained completely unresponsive to our attempts to contact them. Recently, KBS unofficially informed us that it would be impossible for Xiumin to appear on programs such as KBS2’s Music Bank at the same time as other artists from SM Entertainment.”

The agency further called out KBS’ unprofessionalism and claimed, “We have consistently reached out to KBS, urging them to prioritize the artist and fans. However, even these efforts have been ignored. As a public broadcaster, KBS making such a decision based solely on the stance of a specific company is highly unfair. We have done our utmost to resolve this situation, yet we deeply regret having to deliver such unfortunate news to the fans. Although Xiumin’s appearance on KBS is currently impossible, we will not give up for the sake of the artist and the fans. We also promise to explore alternative ways to create even better events and unforgettable performances in the near future.”

After the allegations surfaced everywhere, creating chaos, KBS has come forward and dismissed the accusations. A network representative opened up about the controversy and shut it down by saying, “The claim that KBS informed Xiumin he was not allowed to appear on Music Bank is not true. We have been in ongoing communication with his agency”, as quoted by Koreaboo. The network representative further declared that they had not imposed any restrictions on Xiumin and even discarded the idea of external forces determining their booking decisions. However, they did not clarify why INB100 struggled so much to get a response from them.

This whole fiasco has led to a meme fest on social media platforms. What are your thoughts about this incident between Xiumin and KBS’ Music Bank? Let us know.

