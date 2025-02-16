2025 is the year of BLACKPINK Jisoo. She is all over the news for her ventures and is gaining a lot of attention from everywhere. She is currently busy releasing songs from her album ‘AMORTAGE,’ she has already announced her Asia tour, the idol-turned-actress can now be seen in the ongoing series Newtopia, and the list goes on. Recently, she did a fan meeting, ‘SOO In Love,’ and made heads turn with her lookbook.
Every BLACKPINK member is known for having a unique fashion sense. The Snowdrop actress is a fashionista as well. Whenever she steps out, she tries to put the effort to look good for her fans and make a statement with her outfit choices. At the latest fan meet event, she looked so gorgeous that I couldn’t resist decoding her look. Scroll ahead to know more about it.
To appear at the ‘SOO IN LOVE’ event, Jisoo opted for a beautiful black off-shoulder dress that fitted her body in every curve. However, the gown featured a huge pink bow with rose detailing on the chest area that broke the monotony of the outfit. But that’s not what grabbed our attention. It was her hairstyle that made her look different. She sported a hairdo that not everyone can look good in.
Jisoo pulled all of her hair in a slick back style and put it in a top bun. Her hairstylist adorned it with another pink bow to match the aesthetics of her outfit. This hairdo might often reveal flaws in one’s face, like bad skin type, unmatched bone structure, and so on and so forth. But the songstress exuded beauty from every angle, of course. The actress kept the jewelry minimal with a pair of small silver hoops, a bracelet, and a few rings. However, for her makeover, she went with a glam look, including a glowy glass-like base, blushed cheeks, defined brows, thin liner, mascara-laden lashes, and a soft pink lip shade.
Netizens have been praising Jisoo’s looks everywhere. One of them called her a “Living doll,” while another one wrote, “How can she look pretty with such hair? LOL. Another fan commented, “Wow, she’s such a beauty.” The fourth one stated, “Yeah, that’s right, you have to be a celebrity with such a face.”
jisoo is a living doll pic.twitter.com/GD8gFRfA2P
— jisoo pics (@jisoosjpg) February 14, 2025
Jisoo recently released her song Earthquake from her album ‘AMORTAGE,’ making it her comeback after a long time as a solo artist. The track has already gone viral, and people are loving it. On the other hand, she is getting a lot of reactions for her performance in Newtopia alongside Park Jeong-Min.
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is also gearing up for her theatrical debut with ‘Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint’ starring alongside Lee Min-Ho, Ahn Hyo-Seop, and others. She is also shooting for another K-drama with Seo In-Guk. Well, are you excited for her projects? Let us know your thoughts about her recent look.
