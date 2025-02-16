2025 is the year of BLACKPINK Jisoo. She is all over the news for her ventures and is gaining a lot of attention from everywhere. She is currently busy releasing songs from her album ‘AMORTAGE,’ she has already announced her Asia tour, the idol-turned-actress can now be seen in the ongoing series Newtopia, and the list goes on. Recently, she did a fan meeting, ‘SOO In Love,’ and made heads turn with her lookbook.

Every BLACKPINK member is known for having a unique fashion sense. The Snowdrop actress is a fashionista as well. Whenever she steps out, she tries to put the effort to look good for her fans and make a statement with her outfit choices. At the latest fan meet event, she looked so gorgeous that I couldn’t resist decoding her look. Scroll ahead to know more about it.

To appear at the ‘SOO IN LOVE’ event, Jisoo opted for a beautiful black off-shoulder dress that fitted her body in every curve. However, the gown featured a huge pink bow with rose detailing on the chest area that broke the monotony of the outfit. But that’s not what grabbed our attention. It was her hairstyle that made her look different. She sported a hairdo that not everyone can look good in.