Amid BLACKPINK member Jisoo’s ongoing K-drama, Newtopia, creating buzz everywhere, a new update of her upcoming show excited her fans. She will next be seen in Monthly Boyfriend or Boyfriend on Demand alongside popular South Korean actor Seo In-Guk, popularly known for his performances in Death Game, Doom At Your Service, and more. The filming of this drama is currently taking place domestically and internationally.

Both of the actor’s fans have been going crazy ever since a few images went viral from their shooting days. They can’t wait to see how their chemistry pans out on-screen. However, this new MBC drama has also been arranged for a Netflix release. But that’s not the only update regarding the series. Scroll ahead to find out.

On February 14, 2025, Ten Asia reported that Seo In-Guk and Jisoo’s upcoming K-drama Boyfriend on Demand (previously known as Monthly Boyfriend) is aiming for a 2026 release. Previously, the confirmed lead star cast was reported, but the release date and platform have also been disclosed now. The storyline of the rom-com drama revolves around a unique and weird concept following a person who subscribes to a virtual boyfriend. That boyfriend starts to impact and influence her reality.

Kim Jeong-Sik, popularly known for making dramas like Strong Girl Bong Soon and No Gain No Love, will direct the show. Meanwhile, it was reported that the creators approached Jisoo for the female lead to attract attention from a larger audience. It was also stated that her character would date over 900 men in the upcoming series.

This is the first time Seo In-Guk and Jisoo have been paired up for a drama. He was last seen in the psychological thriller series Death’s Game, where he portrayed the unique and layered character of Kim Seong-Hyeop. He is known for his comic timing, intense performance, and romantic flair. Although he debuted as a singer in the industry, In-Guk soon transitioned to acting and continued to win hearts.

On the other hand, Jisoo began her career as a singer, musician, and dancer and debuted with BLACKPINK under YG Entertainment. Apart from her, the popular girl band consists of Jennie, Lisa, and Rose. They have recently left their label, which led to speculation about their disbandment, but now, the group has announced a world tour, keeping their fans excited.

Jisoo debuted in the acting industry with Snowdrop alongside Jung Hae-In. In her first series, she gained a lot of appreciation and admiration from her fans. However, it seems 2025 is her year. She can be currently seen in the ongoing drama Newtopia with Park Jeong-Min and has already been in talks for her upcoming dramas Boyfriend in Demand and Omniscient Readers.

Well, are you excited to see Jisoo and Seo In-Guk in Boyfriend in Demand, which is set for a 2026 release on Netflix?

