The YouTube channel of the ‘Taldeok Camp’ owner has been ordered to pay a lump sum amount of money for defaming BTS’ V and Jungkook. Read on to know what happened.

Popular K-pop boy band BTS is known for its amazing tracks and the beautiful friendship that the members share. BTS consists of Jin, Jimin, RM, Suga, V, Jungkook, and J-Hope. Ever since the band was formed in 2010, the group has been winning hearts across the globe. However, recently, a YouTube channel spread some malicious content about two of the members of the band – V and Jungkook– and their agency, BigHit, has sued the channel over a defamatory case.

Now, the court has ordered the channel’s owner to compensate and pay an amount of money to the band’s agency. Scroll further to know what happened and how much the owner has to pay.

On February 14, the 12th Civil Division of the Seoul Western District Court ordered the YouTube channel ‘Taldeok Camp’ (Sojang) owner Park, who is also known as a cyber wrecker, to pay 76 million KRW (i.e. $53,000 USD) for defaming BTS’ V and Jungkook. The court stated in an official statement, “The defendant must pay Big Hit Music 51 million KRW (~ $35,000 USD), V 10 million KRW (~ $7,000 USD), and Jungkook 15 million KRW (~ $10,000 USD).” The verdict was passed after Park Sojang was found guilty of posting false accusations against V and Jungkook.

Before the court’s decision could be passed, BigHit Music filed a defamation lawsuit against the YouTube channel for sharing malicious content about BTS’ V and Jungkook. The band’s agency further claimed that the owner of the channel used pictures and videos of the BTS members without their permission. The photos and videos in question were making baseless accusations about the personal lives, physical appearances, and relationships of the BTS members. This not only spread misinformation about the band members, it also created hatred towards the artists.

However, this is not the first time that Park has been accused of something. Previously, Park was sentenced to 2 years of probation along with a fine of 200 million KRW (~ $139,000 USD) as declared by the Incheon District Court for defaming IVE member Wonyoung. The judgment of the court has since been appealed. However, the Seoul Central District Court also ordered the cyber wrecker to pay 50 million KRW (~ $35,000 USD) to compensate for the damages caused to the IVE member. Soloist Kang Daniel was also one of Park’s victims. In another lawsuit, Daniel was awarded 30 million KRW.

Meanwhile, the BTS members serving military services will be discharged in 2025. So, ARMY, get ready to hear from your favorite boy band soon. But let us know your thoughts about this malicious information spread about the artists all over.

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

