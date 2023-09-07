K-pop band BTS enjoys a massive fan following across the globe. The boy band’s seven members are extremely popular in the world, and it is safe to say that fans are crazy about them. To even catch a glimpse of the members, ARMYs never miss a chance and go the extra mile to see their favourite idols. But, sometimes, some fans forget their boundaries and invade the stars’ privacy. The band’s youngest member Jungkook once revealed how he often receives calls from his stalkers.

The BTS Maknae and V made their musical debuts when they were just teenagers. After being in the industry for almost ten years, they have now made their respective solo debuts.

While his singing career is already thriving, Jungkook is also the face of many luxurious brands. With his sheer hard work and talent, he is currently at the peak of his career. While it is safe to say that JK has everything, there is one thing that has always bothered him, stalkers.

During a Weverse live session in 2019, Jungkook revealed he does not receive calls of those numbers that he does not recognise. When he was in the middle of the live stream, the K-pop star declined a call from an unknown caller and quickly blocked them. He then said, “If someone is calling to see if it’s my phone number, I immediately block that number. Stalker fans call me a lot, so I have to block them.”

In the same year, BTS’ V also mentioned he could not take commercial flights, as stalkers come and next to him. He said, “You know how nowadays we board planes by ourselves? We fly on private flights [now].” “We want to fly on commercial flights, but whenever we travel long distance or short distance, there are people who know about our flights and will sit in front of or right next to us.”

BTS includes seven members: RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, Jungkook and V.

