Leonardo DiCaprio is among the most prominent actors in Hollywood. While the actor is known for his stunning performances in many movies, his infamous dating life is also something that is often discussed among his fans. While Leo has been liked with several models in the past few months, a video has come up featuring him kissing his rumoured love interest and model Vittoria Ceretti during a night at a club from last month.

Leo has been in the industry for decades as he started off early in his life. The actor was shot to fame with his film Titanic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While people have always been interested in his movies, Leonardo DiCaprio’s dating life has also been nothing but an adventure. The 48-year-old star is known for dating girls in their mid-twenties or less and is slammed for the massive age gap. Now, as per Page Six, a video of the actor kissing model Vittoria Ceretti, during a night in a club in Ibiza, Spain, has come out.

The video is reportedly from August 9, at around 4:30 a.m. in the club. The Wolf of the Wall Street star could be seen dressed in his casual attire, a black t-shirt, and wearing a black cap, while 25-year-old Vittoria, who tied her hair in a neat ponytail, wore a shimmery one-shoulder top. The pair was busy in a steamy kissing session as they enjoyed themselves to the EDM music blasting on the speakers. The Italian model even danced on Leonardo DiCaprio, seemingly s*ducing him.

It seems that the couple enjoyed the night at the club before the Catch Me If You Can star was spotted spending a day on a yacht. He was accompanied by Arabella Chi and another woman, who were clad in swimsuits. Tobey Maguire and Edward Enninful were also on the yacht.

Leonardo DiCaprio spotted making out with Vittoria Ceretti. https://t.co/UtUZu4qbH7 — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 6, 2023

Reacting to the clip and pictures, netizens trolled the actor for dating the 25-year-old. A Twitter user wrote, “She’s got 9 months left,” while another penned, “one more year and he wont look at her again.”

A third one wrote, “that man is never beating the allegations.”

Leo was earier linked up with supemodel Gigi Hadid, but it was reported that the two were keeping it casual.

For more Hollywood stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Goblin Actors Gong Yoo & Lee Dong Wook’s Bromance Leaves The Fans In A Frenzy As They Collaborate For An Ad Together, Netizens Dub It As “Reunion Of The Century” – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News