Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have been making the headlines ever since their divorce rumours began. The two released a joint statement, yesterday, confirming the rumours, and as per reports, it was the 34-year-old singer who filed for divorce after four years of marriage and several reasons have come up behind his decision. Now, a new source revealed that almost three days before the divorce was filed by her husband, Sophie was in the UK, enjoying a wrap party.

Joe and Sophie met for the first time in October 2016 after the former slipped into her DMs. By the beginning of 2017, they made their relationship official and tied the knot in 2019. The duo share two children.

While the estranged couple has confirmed their split, a new report claims that Sophie Turner was partying about three days before Joe Jonas went on to file for the divorce. The actress has been filming in London for months, while the singer was touring with his brothers, Jonas Brothers. As per People, a bar manager named Hezron Stephenson from Birmingham, UK, revealed that the 27-year-old actress was having a fun night as a part of her wrap party for one leg of the shoot of her upcoming show, Joan.

The manager called the Games Of Thrones actress “really down to earth” and added that she “just felt very comfortable.” Sophie Turner wore a floral dress for the party and “seemed like she was in high spirits” as she spent time with her friends and co-actors. The bar manager also had a brief conversation with the actress who even paid for one round of shots for everyone.

Mentioning how the actress seemed happy and chill, he said, “She said that I made her the best mojito that she’d ever had in her life. So that was nice.” “She was a very nice person to me,” the manager added as he revealed they even talked about his friends who went to the same school as the X-Men: Apocalypse star.

According to TMZ, one reason behind the two stars’ divorce has been reported, “She likes to party, he likes to stay at home. They have very different lifestyles.” Now, it has been reported that Joe Jonas saw or heard something on Sophie Turner’s ring camera, which he had access to, that made him realise their marriage was over.

Taking to their Instagram handles, the two released a joint statement amid the ongoing reports. It read, “Statement from the two of us: ‘After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.'”

