It would be a dream coming true moment for any actor to feature alongside Angelina Jolie. Recognised as one of the most beautiful Hollywood faces, Angelina Jolie has been a part of many critically and commercially acclaimed projects. However, starring with Angie in an erotic thriller turned out to be a nightmare for Spanish actor Antonio Banderas who once shared his experience revealing filming the movie was a hardship. Scroll through to know what transpired between Angelina and Antonio which led the latter to make such catastrophic allegations.

2001 erotic thriller Original Sin was directed and written by Michael Cristofer. With both Angie and Antonio being big names who had previously tasted commercial success at the box office, Original Sin was expected to rake in blockbuster numbers. However, the film tanked at the ticked window grossing $35.4 million worldwide against a $42 million budget, despite the star power and a promising plot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talking about the film and sharing his experience of working with Angelina Jolie, Antonio once revealed that filming the movie was a hardship because he wasn’t allowed to touch Angelina Jolie during intimate scenes. Well, for a film with erotic as its genre, not letting the actor touch his co-star seems a bit odd and we would simply like to quote Cardi B – “That suspicious, that’s weird”.

Original Sin – which was adopted from the novel Waltz Into Darkness by Cornell Woolrich, follows a woman who, along with her lover, sets on a journey to con a wealthy man into marrying her to steal all his money. Antonio and Angelina are featured as passionate lovers in the film. Antonio – who has been a part of a handful of love-making scenes in the best, said it was the most difficult movie he has done.

Talking to Daily Mail, the actor said, “Doing a s*x scene with Angelina Jolie was the same as doing a scene where I have to fall off a horse,” he explained. “You have to make it look real, but it just isn’t. We had to do a very intense s*x scene in Original Sin, but, of course, it’s nothing like the way it looks on screen,” he said.

Revealing why he could not touch the Maleficent star, the actor said, “I couldn’t touch her, because she had tattoos everywhere, and they had to be covered with make-up, so I had to try not to dislodge it.”

Nonetheless, Antonio Banderas and Angelina Jolie were convincing in their parts despite the box office failure of the film. At one point, the co-stars were also linked together romantically, but Angie was quick to set records straight and deny rubbish claims.

Have you watched Original Sin? Let us know in the space below.

For more such Hollywood trivia, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Johnny Depp Almost Faced Death After Lighting His Head On Fire As A Kid, Proving Why He Was The Perfect Choice To Play The Quirky Captain Jack Sparrow: “I Very Dumbly Chugged A Little Bit Of Gasoline…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News