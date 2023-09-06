Johnny Depp is one of the most popular actors across the world, with some of the most iconic movie roles in his illustrious career. He faced a lot of humiliation owing to his very public divorce, followed by the defamation trial against Amber Heard, his ex-wife. The actor once gave an insight to his child, which is as filmy as it can get, and revealed how he set his head on fire as a kid. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

Johnny made a comeback in the entertainment world after winning the court case against Heard with the French movie Jeanne du Barry; it premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this year where the film was appreciated and received with a standing ovation. The love his film got at the film fest brought tears into Depp’s eyes.

Coming back to his childhood story, Johnny Depp, as per NDTV, once revealed the incident of how he set his head on fire as a kid to Contactmusic. The actor appeared in the role of a journalist in the film The Rum Diary, where he shared the screen with his ex-wife Amber Heard, and it had a scene of him lighting fire with alcohol in his mouth. He revealed that he did something similar in his childhood and said, “I did spew a little fire when I was a youth. I very dumbly chugged a little bit of gasoline and blew it into a torch, and my head was on fire. That’s true.”

Johnny Depp also said, “It’s a weird thing when your head is on fire. You tend to panic first. And then, when panic sets in and you cannot get your face out, you run, which is the worst thing you can do. A friend of mine, a guy named Bones, came over and put my face out. He saved my life.” One would have been left scarred for life, but not Captain Jack Sparrow; he shared that he was thrilled to perform the fire stunt on the film and added, “I was very excited that night about the possibility of actually spewing fire.”

Johnny Depp has been adored by the audience in his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in Diney’s Pirates Of the Caribbean series, and people would love to see him back in it.

Let us know your thoughts on this in the comments, and for more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

