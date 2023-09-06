Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’s divorce has shocked all their fans, who are having difficulty processing the news. The estranged couple shares two daughters and tied the knot in a private affair in 2019 with close friends and family. On to the series of new events, a source close to a renowned publication has revealed the reason behind Joe and Sophie’s split and scroll below to read it.

Sophie rose to fame with the television show Game Of Thrones, while Joe happens to be a part of the boy band – Jonas Brothers. Now talking about their separation, the singer has submitted a petition for divorce, stating “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken.”

According to TMZ, their lifestyle differences are the reason behind their split. While Sophie Turner enjoyed going out, Joe liked staying at home. A source close to the publication said, “She likes to party; he likes to stay at home. They have very different lifestyles.”

According to the reports, singer Joe has asked for joint custody of her daughters. Joe Jonas wants the court to establish a parenting plan with “frequent and continuing contact with both parties.”

In fact, in 2020, the Game of Thrones appeared on Conan O’Brien’s show, spoke about living in a global pandemic, and said, “I’m an introvert, I’m a homebody. If I could stay at home all day I would, so this is great for me. I leave my house like once a day anyway to walk my dogs and then that’s it.”

Watch the entire conversation below on how she quarantined with her husband Jonas in 2020:

What are your thoughts on the alleged reason behind Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s split? Tell us in the space below.

