HBO’s fantasy drama, Games Of Thrones, took the world by storm when it first aired in April 2011. When its final episode aired on May 19, 2019, GoT fans weren’t satisfied with the ending, and many have demanded a re-do. While a re-do hasn’t happened yet, we take you to April 2019 when ‘Arya Stark’ Maisie Williams leaked a major spoiler.

The youngest Stark daughter spilled the beans on what fans would see in Season 8, Episode 2 before the episode aired – leaving her shocked and flustered. Scroll below to know the spoiler and watch her reaction to spilling it.

While on The Tonight’s Show With Jimmy Fallon in April 2019, Maisie Williams – who played Arya Stark in all eight seasons of Game Of Thrones, recalled shooting the finale season. She said, “Shooting the final days was really emotional with saying goodbye to all of the cast,” before adding, “because when I found out that Arya died in, like, the second episode, I was—”

Shocked by what she let slip, the Game Of Thrones’ star put her hands over her mouth and froze. While the audience fell into dead silence – save for a few awkward chuckles, Jimmy Fallon was at a loss for words. He strutted and asked Maisie Williams, “Are you sss…. What?” Seeing her looking around in disbelief at her slip-up, Fallon added, “Are you kidding me? That’s a spoiler!” before nervously laughing.

Williams then frantically asked the host, “Is this live? We can edit that out.” Seeing her tearing up, he replied in the affirmative. Still worried that the spoiler would make the headlines before the episode aired, she asked, “They’re (the audience) still gonna tweet about it,” to which Fallon assured, “No, don’t worry about it.”

While Jimmy Fallon encouraged Maisie Williams to calm down with a “We can edit that right? We can edit it out. Don’t worry about it,” the Game Of Thrones actress looked flustered and put her hands over her face and ran offstage, saying, “I’m sorry.” However, when Fallon went to the wings to look for her backstage, she hopped out, and they both yelled, “April Fools!”

Were you left stunned when you saw this video for the first time? Let us know in the comments your honest thoughts about Game Of Thrones season 8.

