Ariana Grande enjoys a successful career but her personal life has always been in the news for the wrong reasons. The renowned crooner while engaged to Pete Davidson reportedly hooked up with TV host Jimmy Fallon. Well, this was first claimed by a TikTok user in January 2022, and the news spread like wildfire on the Internet. Scroll down to read the details.

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson began dating in 2018 and soon got engaged. Interestingly, the singer was invited to Jimmy Fallon’s show called The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on a lot of occasions during the same time, and fans also called out how Ariana and Jimmy used to excitedly greet each other on the show.

According to the publication Pedestrian TV, a celebrity gossip TikToker who goes by the name of Dear Jane, in 2022 claimed that Ariana Grande and Jimmy Fallon hooked up several times while she was engaged to SNL alum Pete Davidson. The video shared by Jane did not mention any names but claimed that a famous singer was having an affair with a talk show host while she was engaged to a famous comedian. The social media users were sharp enough to fill in the blanks. The TikTok user claimed that she got the news anonymously adding that the person who shared the news was working in PR at a famous talk show in 2018 and she soon started noticing how frequently Ariana was being invited to Jimmy Fallon’s talk show.

Take a look:

Ariana on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon 3 years ago today (18th December 2018) pic.twitter.com/42Eby2XXiD — Throwback not Ariana (@throwbackagb) December 18, 2021

Dear Jane, in the video, claimed that the person who shared the news also claimed that she even spotted Ariana Grande and Jimmy Fallon kissing, and this was all happening behind Pete Davidson’s back. The TikTok user at the time captioned the video as, “Not sure about this one. But usually the crazier they store the more likely it’s true, lmk what u guys think!”

Neither Jimmy Fallon nor Ariana Grande ever responded to the Internet allegations. For the unversed, Jimmy has been married to Nancy Juvonen since 2007. However, Ariana and Pete officially called it quits in 2018.

The singer then got married to Dalton Gomez in 2021, and Pete went on to date Kim Kardashian later.

