Kim Kardashian has always grabbed headlines. At times for her outrageous clothing and the rest of the times due to her scandalous statements. One such time, she opened up about having s*x by the fireplace with her then-boyfriend Pete Davidson. Kim revealed some intimate details as she narrated the story.

This was not it, she discussed and narrated the tale about her fireplace s*x with her mother Kris Jenner, grandmother Mary Jo ‘MJ’ Shannon, and sister Khloe Kardashian. Kim K started dating the comedian a few months after her separation from ex-husband Kanye West.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson dated for nine months and then called it off. But Kim had a weird memory from that relationship which she discussed on her show The Kardashians and confessed they had s*x for honoring her grandmother. Scroll down more to read about this admission of hers.

Kim while talking to Kris Jenner, MJ Shannon, and Khloe narrated, “Pete and I were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel, and we were sitting in front of the fireplace, just talking for hours, and I was like, ‘My grandma told me that you really live life when you have s*x in front of the fireplace,’ and so we had s*x in front of the fireplace in honor of you.”

However, Kim Kardashian accepted that her move was rather creepy. However, MJ Shannon was quite cool about her granddaughter’s confession but she just wanted to make sure if some s*x happened in the lobby as well so she asked, “Not in the lobby?”

The supermodel replied, “Not in the lobby! But how creepy to think about your grandma before you have s*x?”

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were in a nine-month relationship when the supermodel was 41 and the comedian was 28. However, she called the breakup rather sad as she talked about it on her show with Scott Disik. Kim said, “Breakups are just not my thing. I’m just proud of myself. We had talks and talks. We had been talking about it. It was both of us just communicating really well about it. It’s obviously sad. Nine months is a long time. I don’t have random hookups and relationships. There was a lot of guilt he (Pete) went through a lot because of my relationship (with Kanye).”

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Did Kim Kardashian Take A Dig At Kanye West While Revealing What Quality In Men Makes Her H*rny? Says “No Heavy Baggage, I Have Enough”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News