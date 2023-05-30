Brad Pitt, Robert Downey, Jr and Keanu Reeves are a few of the most famous faces in Hollywood, who have a massive fan following all across the globe. While they never worked together on a single screen, there have been many roles which were passed on from one actor to another. However, there was one particular role for which all three of them auditioned and failed to get the role. To everyone’s surprise, the role went to William Baldwin.

While it may sound shocking for the current generation, back in 1991, all three of them auditioned for a role in the action thriller film directed by Ron Howard titled, Backdraft. The movie also featured Kurt Russel supporting the lead actor.

An audition clip of Hollywood stars Brad Pitt, Robert Downey, Jr and Keanu Reeves has been circulating where they are seen reading lines for the role in the movie, Backfire. As the Iron Man actor is seen giving a goofy, smirking energy for the audition, it is seen that he has given tough competition from fellow competitors.

Watch the video of their actual audition below!

Brad Pitt, Robert Downey, jr and Keanu Reeves all auditioned for BACKDRAFT. The Part eventually went to William Baldwin. pic.twitter.com/cmBEp06sEo — All The Right Movies (@ATRightMovies) May 29, 2023

As the movie ultimately went to William Baldwin, it was quite sure that Keanu Reeves, Robert Downey Jr. and Brad Pitt were destined to be major movie stars. Amongst the three actors, two of them got to play a role in which they made a legacy, Reeves went on to star in The Matrix Movies, while RDJ has been widely known for his MCU role of Iron Man, aka Tony Stark.

Without ignoring Brad Pitt, the actor has made a mark for himself as he appeared in some of the cult classic movies like The Fight Club, Money Ball, Babylon and many other giant Hollywood projects. Thanks to their collective charisma and screen presence, they went on to become mega-global stars.

Let us know what do you think about it and for more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

