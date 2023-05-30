Matthew Perry and Julia Roberts were one of the most talked about high-profile celebrity couples, as their relationship began while shooting an episode of Friends. The actor revealed how Roberts signed up to guest star on the hit sitcom, noting that she was eager to be part of his character’s storyline. However, the Friends star once revealed how Julia Roberts asked him to write a quantum physics paper as only she would appear on the show.

They parted their ways after dating for a few months before Perry called it quits, much to Roberts’ surprise. However, the Friends star once revealed that his low self-esteem and feelings of unworthiness were the reason to end his romantic relationship. As their relationship took a little effort in the beginning, there was a time when the actor had to give it all to start his relationship with the Hollywood actress.

During a conversation on The Hollywood Reporter, the show’s creator recalled how they got Julie Roberts for a special episode. They shared that Matthew Perry first reached out to Roberts for the role as she asked for something unusual. “Matthew asked her to be on the show. She wrote back to him, “Write me a paper on quantum physics, and I’ll do it.” My understanding is that Matthew went away and wrote a paper and faxed it to her the next day,” shared Kevin S. Bright.

While Matthew Perry did bring Julie Roberts for the appearance, they went on a date almost a year after the episode aired back in 1996. In the conversation, Alexa Junge further revealed Julie was “interested in him from afar” because of Matthew’s charm.

“There was a lot of flirting over faxing. She was giving him these questionnaires like, ‘Why should I go out with you?’ And everyone in the writer’s room helped him explain to her why,” revealed the executive as he took help from the team.

With all that, let us know what do you think about Matthew Perry and Julie Robert's affair

