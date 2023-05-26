Friends is one show almost everyone loves, and the sitcom enjoys a massive fan following worldwide. The show’s cast enjoys a huge fan following on social media, and today we bring a throwback to when Lisa Kudrow performed her iconic song ‘Smelly Cat’ with pop artist Taylor Swift during one of her concerts. The video has amazing reactions from netizens, and it’s one of the best things available on the internet today. Scroll below to watch.

Besides Lisa, the Friends cast starred Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer in pivotal roles. The sitcom first aired in 1994 and ended in 2004, and in 2021, the cast came together for a reunion episode.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A YouTube fan page of Taylor Swift shared the video of Lisa Kudrow, aka Phoebe performing ‘Smelly Cat’ on the site with over 916K views. In the video, Tay can be seen donning a white coloured tube top with embellished crystal detailing on it and pairing it with matching shorts.

Watch the video below:

Haha, only Lisa Kudrow can teach ‘Smelly Cat’ to Taylor Swift, LOL.

Reacting to their video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Phoebe was right when she said “If I was in this for money, I would have been a millionaire.” Because now she is singing with Taylor.”

Another user commented, “Imagine buying tickets to Taylor swift concert and getting to hear phoebe sing smelly cat live.. the crowd is blessed.”

A third commented, “Phoebe definitely deserve this much audience…..Smelly cat rock’s”

A fourth commented, “OMG, I never knew this! It’s amazing, nobody else can tell a pro singer how to sing smelly cat, only our crazy Phoebe. Such a good and brave personality. And I love that Taylor invited her to do this, hope she is a Friend’s fan.”

What are your thoughts on Lisa Kudrow singing ‘Smelly Cat’ with Taylor Swift at her concert? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: When Denzel Washington Paid A ‘Big Cheque’ After Leaving An American Journalist ‘Shaken & Uncomfortable’ During An Interview, She Said: “He Must Be Having A…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News